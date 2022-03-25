Russia-Ukraine war challenges UK force structure assumptions (Opinion)

The ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine represents the first time in decades that military forces have fought what could be considered a ‘conventional war’ in Europe. The scenes being broadcast across the media and on social media show how modern warfare can, in some ways, be incredibly traditional, but they also highlight how much has changed.

Although the war is still in its early days, it is clear a range of lessons are being identified that will drive military thinking for many years to come. Even at this easy stage there are clear indications that, for the UK at least, there is much to be learned, and potentially much to address and change.

At a tactical level, certain conclusions can be drawn from Russian activity: for instance, air-landed troops are vulnerable when deployed without rapid reinforcement. The efforts by Russia early in the war to conduct a helicopter assault into Hostomel Airport near Kyiv saw them landing supposedly elite VDV troops without support. Ukrainian forces were able to overrun VDV forces with relative ease and prevent a vital resupply effort by the Russians early in the conflict.

Taking and holding ground by aviation assault only works if you can not only guarantee rapid reinforcement and relief, but also do so at a significant distance from opposing forces.

This is a lesson as old as Operation Market Garden and it is unlikely to be lost in the UK MoD, where debates have raged for many years about the value of the airborne insertion capability offered by the Parachute Regiment. While emotionally strong arguments have been made about the importance of the ‘Paras’ to UK military capability, usually during Strategic Defence Reviews, this incident raises real questions about their utility – is there a credible place on the battlefield for large-scale military parachuting in the 21st century?

Russian heliborne troops were filmed before the assault on Hostomel Airport on 24 February. (Photo: Russian MoD)

This question becomes even more important given that the Ukrainian forces claim to have shot down at least one Russian Il-76 airlifter with up to 100 paratroopers on board. This points to the importance of operating with air superiority and successful suppression of enemy air defences.

Ukrainian forces appear to have made effective use of MANPADS and their remaining fast-jet force to counter Russian movements, to the extent that even several days after the war began, airspace over the country remains contested. It is clear that possession of SAMs — and being able to both control airspace and operate in it — remains critically important.

This lack of joined-up air superiority for Russia is glaringly evident as Ukrainian forces use their TB2 drones to significant effect, taking out Russian tracked SAM launchers with relatively few losses. This conflict helps highlight the continued importance and value of armed UAVs and their ability to operate in contested airspace.

The UK took a major gamble with its air defence capabilities in the 1990s by retiring the Bloodhound SAM in the 1990s without replacing it, reducing its Rapier inventory and only now replacing it with Sky Sabre, raising the question of whether too much risk was taken. UK forces are accustomed to operating in environments where air superiority has been taken for granted, yet Ukraine is showing that when the airspace is contested, it can result in significant losses.

Many NATO nations, the UK included, have used their airlift forces to transfer munitions and military aid to Ukraine. A key capability lesson appears to be the value of airlift, particularly the ability to move stores and munitions around at pace. It is perhaps a curious irony that the UK is increasingly reliant on air power to deliver strategic effect, but much of its airlift and air mobility force will be withdrawn from service in the near future.

The C-130 force was an integral part of RAF operations for over 50 years but it will be retired over the next 18 months, while the Puma helicopter is being phased out under cost-cutting measures linked to the Integrated Review.

More widely, the Typhoon Tranche 1 force, which specialises in air defence, is slated for withdrawal earlier than planned at a time when RAF commitments are at their heaviest in years, with the need to support air policing operations in the Baltic and Black Sea. This reduction may be called into question to ease pressure on the wider Typhoon force, although how it could be funded remains unclear.

Another area where the UK is likely to question its military decisions is over the relative balance of heavy armour versus anti-tank missiles. At the time of publication, OSINT analysis confirms that almost 300 Russian tanks plus more than 500 armoured vehicles had been destroyed, damaged or captured in Ukraine. It is likely that many of these losses were caused by ATGMs such as NLAW or Javelin.

For the UK, the key strategic decisions will depend on how far policymakers wish to go in revisiting the aspirations of the Integrated Review — The Clarence

Where does this leave heavy armour in the future? Does the combination of persistent drone coverage and effective ATGMs make tanks too vulnerable? Answers to these questions will be of particular interest to the UK, which is looking to invest in upgrading 148 Challenger 2 tanks into a new ‘Challenger 3’ standard as a major upgrade programme for the British Army.

Perhaps this represents yet another failed investment, providing a capability at enormous cost at a time when the battlefield balance of power appears to lie with anti-tank missiles and not armour.

However, there is also an equally compelling argument that the circumstances in Ukraine, in particular the reliance on roads due to muddy end-of-winter conditions, artificially hamper the mobility of armour and has enabled easier targeting of units than would normally occur.

This debate on the relative value of armour will cut through to the deeper questions likely to be asked in London as a result of this conflict. Namely, what does the Russian invasion mean for wider UK defence and security policy assumptions?

Barely a year after the publication of the Integrated Review, the MoD now finds itself observing a major conflict in Europe, and will be forced to reach conclusions on what this means for force structures and presence.

A Ukrainian Bayraktar TB2 targets a Russian military vehicle. (Photo: Ukrainian MoD)

On the one hand, the rejuvenation of NATO, the significant escalation of UK presence in the Baltic states and the likely post-conflict security situation could drive security thinking to better support continental Europe – in a way a return to the Cold War-era of significant land forces held on the continent as a deterrent against attack.

Such a move would perhaps shift focus away from concepts like the ‘deployable division’ to a more static presence focused on countering Russian forces – particularly in the Baltic. But equally, does this commitment make sense?

There is an equally compelling argument to be made that although Russia has increased as a threat, there are plenty of other NATO nations able to deter Russian forces – and arguably better equipped. Given that it remains highly unlikely that UK forces would find themselves going into direct military confrontation with Russia, should the British Army refocus on countering the Russian threat more widely?

The ability to deploy globally and put an armoured division into the field could be of more value in terms of supporting allied nations, and in particular helping to counter the threat of organisations like the Russian Wagner Group of mercenaries.

Value could be added by taking part in visible deterrence in the Baltic republics, or perhaps it is more important to deter Russia at home.

It is likely that Whitehall will undertake significant analysis of the conflict and potentially a move to increase defence spending beyond current commitments (although Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak neglected to announce an increase in his Spring Statement on 23 March).

The decision by Germany to raise its defence budget by about €100 billion, and increases announced by other nations, will put pressure on the UK to similarly hike its budget.

This may go some way to addressing the wider financial woes on the MoD, particularly on the Equipment Programme, but even a rapid injection of cash is unlikely to rapidly accelerate introduction into service of new equipment.

It is likely to be several years before the impact of any major long-term changes are felt, meaning that in the short term, the UK will be able to do relatively little to step up and expand its defence capability.

It is too soon to predict the outcome of the Russian-Ukrainian War, but it is clear that the events occurring in Ukraine will have a long-term impact on the funding, military structure and security policy of NATO member states for many years to come.

For the UK, the key strategic decisions will depend on how far policymakers wish to go in revisiting the aspirations of the Integrated Review to refocus resources on NATO versus other areas, and the question of whether the UK armed forces are capable of meeting this need.

Practically, the focus will probably be on whether the UK can meet an enhanced role in NATO through its existing commitments and force structure, or if major changes are required.

After decades of building a maritime intervention force, perhaps this conflict will see planners revert back to a much more European land force focus; but if so, at what cost in terms of force structures and missions?

It is clear that whatever the outcome, European defence and security landscape has been irrevocably changed forever.