Russia to restructure military production and supply chain

While Shoigu's public speech at the collegium was short and vague for security reasons, nonetheless some of his comments shed light on plans for 2023-2025.

According to his statement, the Russian MoD is working on restructuring its supply system and establishing a new body based on the National Defence Management Centre.

The new entity will replace the Department for implementation of the State Defence Order within the MoD that until 2023 was in charge of executing the State Defence Order, acting as a contracting authority on behalf of the ministry

It also monitored implementation of state contracts for development, supply, maintenance, modernisation and repair of armament,