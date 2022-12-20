To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Russia to restructure military production and supply chain

20th December 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by Alex Orlov in Helsinki

RSS

Russia aims to shake up the list of suppliers involved in defence procurement and will focus on bolstering such areas as the nuclear triad. (Photo: Russian MoD)

Russia's Minister of Defence Sergei Shoigu revealed plans for 2023-2025 during the ministry's annual collegium session on 30 November.

While Shoigu's public speech at the collegium was short and vague for security reasons, nonetheless some of his comments shed light on plans for 2023-2025.

According to his statement, the Russian MoD is working on restructuring its supply system and establishing a new body based on the National Defence Management Centre. 

The new entity will replace the Department for implementation of the State Defence Order within the MoD that until 2023 was in charge of executing the State Defence Order, acting as a contracting authority on behalf of the ministry 

It also monitored implementation of state contracts for development, supply, maintenance, modernisation and repair of armament,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Alex Orlov

Author

Alex Orlov

Alex Orlov is a freelance journalist based in Helsinki.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us