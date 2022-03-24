Russia claims import substitution success for guided missiles

Boris Obnosov, head of the Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV), has claimed that the company has completed activities on import substitution of main components for guided missiles.

‘We have completed import substitution work on the main components,’ he announced to Russian state-run media outlet TASS. ‘The most difficult for us was the substitution of two units. These are Ukrainian small-size gas turbine engines for cruise missiles and infrared homing heads for short-range air-to-air missiles [AAMs]. Both of these tasks have now been successfully completed.’

He added: ‘As for the engines, it was done jointly with a Russian developer. As for the homing head, it was done by the corporation itself.’

Obsonov added that not only has the problem of import substitution been solved but improved performance has also been achieved.

‘The introduction of domestic solutions made it possible to significantly improve the performance of the final samples,’ he remarked.

‘For example, the Russian small-size gas turbine engine is a third shorter than the Ukrainian one and several tens of kilograms lighter, which makes it possible to improve the characteristics of the Kh-35UE missile as a whole.’

These claimed improvements raise the question of why KTRV had not implemented import substitution before.

Obnosov also said that KTRV had sought to be import-independent but import dependence with certain components was a legacy of the Soviet era and intergovernmental agreements in the 1990s.

Subsonic cruise missiles manufactured by KTRV were powered by engines made in Ukraine. (Photo: KTRV)

It must be said that Obsonov was talking about solving rather old problems rather than issues arising directly from the latest Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the case of the engine for cruise missiles, it was a question of launching production of the TRDD-50 to replace the R95-300, which is produced by the Ukrainian company Motor Sich․

These engines are used in almost all Russian subsonic cruise missiles: X-55/X-555, X-101/102, X-35, R-500 (Iskander-M), X-59 and others.

As for the IR seeker Obsonov mentioned, import substitution involved establishing production of MK-80 Mayak homing heads at the Azov Optical and Mechanical Plant (part of KTRV): this device was previously produced by the Kiev Arsenal plant.

The Mayak is mounted on Vympel R-73 and upgraded Vympel R-77 AAMs.

In fact, the Russian defence industry faces more severe challenges than those apparently met by KTRV, even if some analysts argue that it is capable of riding out the impact of Western sanctions.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces claimed on 22 March that Russian tank manufacturer Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) has had to halt production of MBTs at the Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant because of a lack of parts.

The Russian government has not denied this report.

The UK government froze UVZ assets on 24 February and the EU sanctioned the company on 15 March.

In addition, the prospect of Russia itself producing microchips (an essential component of KTRV precision-guided missiles) is quite distant, given the ban imposed by Taiwanese manufacturer TSMC after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Even China, which does not yet have similar technological capabilities, is incapable of filling the microchip gap for the Russian defence industry.