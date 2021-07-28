Russia showcases new bunker-buster

An upgraded version of the X-59MK air-to-ground guided missile was on display during the MAKS-2021 aviation and space exhibition in Russia on 20-25 July.

Designated Kh-59MKM, the missile was developed by the AY Bereznyak State Machine Building Design Bureau Raduga, which is part of KTRV.

The Kh-59MKM missile is fitted with a penetrating warhead and is designed to engage stationary, robust ground targets located at known coordinates.

KH-59 SELECTED SPECIFICATIONS Weight 930kg Length 5.7m Wingspan 1.3m Cruise speed 900-1,050km/h Maximum range 285km

The Kh-59MKM missile uses an interesting design of a tandem penetrating warhead with a ...