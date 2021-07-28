Russia showcases new bunker-buster

Northrop Grumman aids French Hawkeye delivery schedule
Extra non-recurring engineering risk reduction work supports French procurement of three E-2D Hawkeyes under the FMS programme.
An upgraded version of the X-59MK air-to-ground guided missile was on display during the MAKS-2021 aviation and space exhibition in Russia on 20-25 July.
Designated Kh-59MKM, the missile was developed by the AY Bereznyak State Machine Building Design Bureau Raduga, which is part of KTRV.
The Kh-59MKM missile is fitted with a penetrating warhead and is designed to engage stationary, robust ground targets located at known coordinates.
|KH-59 SELECTED SPECIFICATIONS
|Weight
|930kg
|Length
|5.7m
|Wingspan
|1.3m
|Cruise speed
|900-1,050km/h
|Maximum range
|285km
The Kh-59MKM missile uses an interesting design of a tandem penetrating warhead with a ...
