Air Warfare

Russia showcases new bunker-buster

28th July 2021 - 14:20 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan

The Kh-59MKM missile features a tandem penetrating warhead. (Photo: Leonid Nersisyan)

Development of the Kh-59MKM missile typifies recent moves in Russia to modernise air-launched penetrating warhead capabilities.

An upgraded version of the X-59MK air-to-ground guided missile was on display during the MAKS-2021 aviation and space exhibition in Russia on 20-25 July.

Designated Kh-59MKM, the missile was developed by the AY Bereznyak State Machine Building Design Bureau Raduga, which is part of KTRV.

The Kh-59MKM missile is fitted with a penetrating warhead and is designed to engage stationary, robust ground targets located at known coordinates.

KH-59 SELECTED SPECIFICATIONS
Weight930kg
Length5.7m
Wingspan1.3m
Cruise speed900-1,050km/h
Maximum range285km

The Kh-59MKM missile uses an interesting design of a tandem penetrating warhead with a ...

