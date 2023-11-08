RTX set for missile defence deal with Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric
Japan's Mitsubishi Electric has entered the final stages of a deal to supply US defence manufacturer RTX with a major component for an advanced missile defence radar system.
According to a report by Nikkei Asia, Mitsubishi Electric will provide RTX with power supply equipment for the SPY-6 air and missile defence radar, which has been in development for the US Navy.
In July 2022, Shephard reported that Japanese authorities had shown an interest in SPY-6 radars at last year's Farnborough International Air Show. The radar has demonstrated its capabilities to defend against ballistic and cruise missiles.
According to Nikkei Asia’s report, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas became the first ship to be equipped with the SPY-6, as its was commission on October 7 in Florida.
The report noted that the deal between the two firms, which could ‘reach several hundred million dollars’, was rare in the sense that a Japanese defence company has been selected as a major supplier for a US defence company. It also said it was significant that a Japanese defence contractor would provide equipment to a US armed force before supplying its own defence forces.
In June, the Japanese Government passed a bill providing new funding for domestic companies to convert their equipment for export and has been actively encouraging its domestic defence industry to expand overseas.
In October, Mitsubishi Electric signed an agreement with the Australian Defence Department for joint equipment development.
