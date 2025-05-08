Rheinmetall vehicle sales almost double as European companies see continued growth

Rheinmetall has reported new records in both sales and income for Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024 with other European companies such as Patria, BAE Systems and Kongsberg also showing strong figures.

Vehicle manufacture has propped up many of the results along with munitions and missiles, all partially or substantially driven by the war in Ukraine and national efforts to improve capability.

Sales at Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Systems division amounted to €952 million (US$1 billion) after three months of the fiscal year of 2025, up €459 million or 93% on the previous year’s figure.

The company’s Q1 2025 report notes that