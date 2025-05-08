Rheinmetall vehicle sales almost double as European companies see continued growth
Rheinmetall has reported new records in both sales and income for Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024 with other European companies such as Patria, BAE Systems and Kongsberg also showing strong figures.
Vehicle manufacture has propped up many of the results along with munitions and missiles, all partially or substantially driven by the war in Ukraine and national efforts to improve capability.
Sales at Rheinmetall’s Vehicle Systems division amounted to €952 million (US$1 billion) after three months of the fiscal year of 2025, up €459 million or 93% on the previous year’s figure.
The company’s Q1 2025 report notes that
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
Companies post mostly rosy results but warn of potential dark clouds
First quarter 2025 results have been dropping for companies in the past week but many of the US results come with a health warning in their forward-looking aspects about the potential impact of actions by the Trump administration.
-
Spain unveils new multi-billion euro defence investment plan
The new plan outlined how Spain would reach 2% of its GDP spend on defence by 2025, with €1.9 billion earmarked for new equipment acquisition with several land, naval and air platforms disclosed to be replaced or upgraded.
-
New Zealand boosts defence spend to US$6.6 billion and vows increased closeness with Australia
This budget will be spent over the next four years and nearly doubles the country’s defence spending as part of GDP to 2%.
-
UK Chancellor commits £2 billion to make the country a “defence industrial superpower”
Rachel Reeves announced port upgrades, protected budgets for innovation and investment in novel technologies.
-
Avalon 2025: Australian defence budget meets the low expectations of show attendees
The Australian Budget was marked by tax cuts and a looming general election which led to little hope that there would be a substantial defence boost even with a big bill for nuclear submarines due.