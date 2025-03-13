Rheinmetall reports “boom” as results hit new records with orders for vehicles, ammunition and weapons

Germany’s Rheinmetall has reported a “boom” in financial results for calendar year 2024, noting “the highest sales in the company's history” for its defence business.

Specifically, the company reported consolidated sales of €9.8 billion (US$10.7 billion) compared with 2023’s sales of €7.2 billion, an increase of €2.65 billion or 36%. A key highlight from the results was that the backlog reached €55 billion, a new high, on 31 December 2024 after announcing €38 billion on the same day in 2023.

The vehicle systems business, notably wheeled and tracked military vehicles, generated sales of €3.8 billion compared with €2.6 billion in