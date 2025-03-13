Rheinmetall reports “boom” as results hit new records with orders for vehicles, ammunition and weapons
Germany’s Rheinmetall has reported a “boom” in financial results for calendar year 2024, noting “the highest sales in the company's history” for its defence business.
Specifically, the company reported consolidated sales of €9.8 billion (US$10.7 billion) compared with 2023’s sales of €7.2 billion, an increase of €2.65 billion or 36%. A key highlight from the results was that the backlog reached €55 billion, a new high, on 31 December 2024 after announcing €38 billion on the same day in 2023.
The vehicle systems business, notably wheeled and tracked military vehicles, generated sales of €3.8 billion compared with €2.6 billion in
More from Defence Notes
-
Leonardo projects €30 billion in revenue by 2029
The forecast came as the Italian firm presented its new 2025–29 industrial plan to analysts, with its future figures bolstered by the European increase in defence spending.
-
UK Parliament told that Europe needs to do more within NATO and undertake reforms
Speaking before a committee on European affairs, the speakers addressed recent developments following an eventful few days. During this period, the UK pushed for increased support for Ukraine, while the EU eased budget constraints to allow for greater defence spending. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, US President Donald Trump introduced tariffs that could impact the defence industry.
-
What does the US decision to pause Ukraine support mean for the war and the stock markets?
NATO and other Western countries had been singing from the same song sheet since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia three years ago but the alliance has been weakened as the new US administration under President Donald Trump pauses military aid to Ukraine.
-
Ireland begins work on buying fighter jets and doubling the naval fleet
Since the release of Ireland’s Commission on the Defence Forces (CoDF) report two years ago there have been whisperings about the potential of Ireland buying fighter jets, one of the most ambitious recommendations. The prospect has now inched closer.
-
UK defence budget increased to 2.5% by 2027 as geopolitical landscape darkens
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer raises defence spending, while both NATO and President Trump demand significant further increases.
-
Ukraine leads the way on battlefield use of directed energy weapons
Increased drone use in Ukraine and in Middle Eastern conflicts has created a strong impetus to develop laser and radio-frequency firepower as exploration of direct-energy technology intensifies.