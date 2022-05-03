Read the first issue of the Radar and Electronic Warfare Systems Handbook

Latest DoD contract ensures continued access to vital semiconductors
DoD takes further steps to sustain US microelectronics manufacturing capabilities.
North Korea's missile and rocket programme shows absolutely no signs of tiring, as evidenced by the latest military parade before assembled dignitaries.
As the price of raw materials such as carbon composites skyrockets, this is causing Indian vendors financial difficulties.
Like it or not, the Russian invasion of Ukraine holds important lessons in Asia for an aggressive China and a defensive Taiwan.
A new policy document from the French MoD underlines how climate change must be factored into the technical specifications for future procurements.
Boeing's T-7 next generation trainer programme has suffered financial difficulties linked to supplier problems and COVID-19 complications.