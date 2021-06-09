Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides equipment support to USMC

U.S. Marines observe an objective point during Exercise Raven in Nashville. (Photo: U.S. Marine Corps)

Raytheon Intelligence & Space expands logistics and equipment support for US Marine Corps as part of a $495million contract.

Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RI&S) will provide logistics and repair services for all US Marine Corps ground equipment under the new contract.

The contract is valued at $495million and has a duration period of five years.

The company will deliver more than 10,000 repaired parts per year to sustain the Marine corps' combat and tactical ground equipment.

The equipment Raytheon will be responsible for repairing and maintaining ranges from armoured vehicles to communication systems and ground radars, like the AN/APG-79(V)4 AESA radar system.

The contract is an expansion of work the company has supported for 17 years.

The amount of equipment the company manages will double under the new contract and RI&S will support every major USMC installation in the world.

Bob Williams, vice president of Global Training and Logistics, RI&S, said 'Our job is to ensure no mission is ever delayed because of a needed repair or missing part.'