Raytheon Intelligence & Space provides equipment support to USMC

Déjà vu hovers over MTCR but manufacturer fears may prove unfounded
Will the Biden administration decide to reverse moves by its predecessor to loosen UAV export restrictions under the Missile Technology Control Regime?
Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RI&S) will provide logistics and repair services for all US Marine Corps ground equipment under the new contract.
The contract is valued at $495million and has a duration period of five years.
The company will deliver more than 10,000 repaired parts per year to sustain the Marine corps' combat and tactical ground equipment.
The equipment Raytheon will be responsible for repairing and maintaining ranges from armoured vehicles to communication systems and ground radars, like the AN/APG-79(V)4 AESA radar system.
The contract is an expansion of work the company has supported for 17 years.
The amount of equipment the company manages will double under the new contract and RI&S will support every major USMC installation in the world.
Bob Williams, vice president of Global Training and Logistics, RI&S, said 'Our job is to ensure no mission is ever delayed because of a needed repair or missing part.'
SME wins UK MoD contract to develop energy capture and storage device for underwater defence uses.
Dstl chief executive, Doug Umbers, has written an open letter urging the best minds in the country to work with Dstl to combat future threats.
Raytheon has been awarded a contract to develop the Fast Event-based Neuromorphic Camera and Electronics program.
Duterte remains true to character by leaving in limbo, but not severing, a legal agreement that allows US troops to train in the Philippines.