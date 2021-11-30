Raytheon acquires SEAKR Engineering

US outlines foreign policy in Global Posture Review
The Global Posture Review, released on 29 November, will inform the next iteration of the US National Defense Strategy.
Raytheon Technologies has announced the completed acquisition of privately held SEAKR Engineering, a supplier of advanced space electronics. Now a fully owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, SEAKR reports into the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business unit.
Founded in 1981 by the Anderson family, SEAKR supplies space-qualified electronics for processors, networked systems, reconfigurable RF and EO payloads, and digital channelisers and beamformers. These systems utilise SEAKR’s Radiation Hardened system By Design (RHBD), techniques that have been deployed in more over 300 space missions. SEAKR is based in Centennial, Colorado and has more than 540 employees.
'Today’s growing space market demands greater innovation, technological expertise and ability to deliver to a higher space standard faster,' said the president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Roy Azevedo. 'SEAKR Engineering provides depth and strength across all these areas with a portfolio of proven space electronics and a forward-leaning culture of commitment, and we welcome them to the RI&S team.'
The Global Posture Review, released on 29 November, will inform the next iteration of the US National Defense Strategy.
IAI reports consistent growth in Q3, some of which is attributed to major awards such as the Carmel project.
Welcome to Episode 47 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
Following the report on unidentified aerial phenomena in June 2021, the US DoD has established the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group.
Saab and Philips will provide innovative flexible and operational deployable hospitals for the Australian military.
The armed forces in South Korea is facing its first annual defence budget cut in 15 years.