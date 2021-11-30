Raytheon acquires SEAKR Engineering

The new acquisition aims to achieve rapid delivery of high space standards. (Image: Raytheon Intelligence & Space)

New subsidiary SEAKR adds space electronics capabilities to Raytheon Intelligence & Space's portfolio.

Raytheon Technologies has announced the completed acquisition of privately held SEAKR Engineering, a supplier of advanced space electronics. Now a fully owned subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, SEAKR reports into the Raytheon Intelligence & Space business unit.

Founded in 1981 by the Anderson family, SEAKR supplies space-qualified electronics for processors, networked systems, reconfigurable RF and EO payloads, and digital channelisers and beamformers. These systems utilise SEAKR’s Radiation Hardened system By Design (RHBD), techniques that have been deployed in more over 300 space missions. SEAKR is based in Centennial, Colorado and has more than 540 employees.

'Today’s growing space market demands greater innovation, technological expertise and ability to deliver to a higher space standard faster,' said the president of Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Roy Azevedo. 'SEAKR Engineering provides depth and strength across all these areas with a portfolio of proven space electronics and a forward-leaning culture of commitment, and we welcome them to the RI&S team.'