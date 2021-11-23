Raytheon demonstrates SDR for DARPA

BAE Systems gains National Cyber Range Complex contract
Digital engineering and model-based systems engineering will be applied to solve IT integration problems for the US military.
DARPA has selected Raytheon to design, integrate and demonstrate capabilities of Intel’s Direct RF FPGA technology as part of the Electronics Resurgence Initiative: Defense Applications programme.
This demonstration resulted in the first software-defined radio (SDR) using Intel’s Direct RF FPGA technology embedded in Raytheon’s E-Alpha radio module.
The compact module features analogue and digital components that directly digitise and synthesise RF signals.
Both are critical in establishing resilient communications in a joint, multi-domain battlespace.
Aaron Maestas, chief engineer for advanced concepts and technologies at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, gave a useful analogy of this demonstration: ‘Imagine you’re standing in a sports stadium – a noisy and crowded environment… with this demo we’ve figured out how to clearly and distinctly hear a single whisper’.
This module improves response time while increasing functionality. With up to eight high-fidelity receive and transmit channels, each fully programmable, E-Alpha eliminates complex and costly RF conversion, filtering and amplification.
E-Alpha can be inserted into a variety of SWaP-constrained DoD and commercial applications needing advanced electromagnetic spectrum processing, such as USAF’s Advanced Battle Management System.
