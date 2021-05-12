COTS hardware supports Blackjack risk reduction

Hyperspectral payloads will enhance ISR
A constellation of six LEO satellites should support the intelligence-gathering requirements of joint forces conducting multi-domain operations around the world.
SEAKR Engineering on 12 May claimed ‘operational success’ for its COTS processing hardware as part of a technology demonstration supporting the DARPA Blackjack programme.
The low Earth orbit (LEO) demonstration, known as Mandrake I, is a risk-reduction mission undertaken in parallel to the Pit Boss programme in Blackjack, which features SEAKR technology for radiation mitigation and processor performance validation.
SEAKR stated that the fully operational orbital platform, launched in late 2020, ‘affords risk buy-down for future Blackjack payloads and has shown success executing a tactical maritime experiment’.
The experiment demonstrated engineering complexities such as mission autonomy, over-the-air updates and massless payload deployment, as well as sensor edge processing and exploitation.
These were enabled by the SEAKR payload incorporating a high-performance multi-core Advanced RISC Machines processor and multiple GPUs.
MANET devices from Persistent Solutions will provide payload data link and C2 for the newest unmanned ISR platform in the USN.
Recently released prototype proposals would improve how the DoD manages its use of the electromagnetic spectrum.
CIRCM uses a laser transmitting modulated pulses to confuse an incoming IR-guided missile.
Delays in testing the UKR-RL reconnaissance targeting pod for the Su-34 appear to have been overcome.
Rezonans-N radar installations will include surveillance of vast areas of airspace over Norway and Finland.