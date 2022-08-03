Rafael eyes US production of Ice Breaker
Israeli company Rafael has briefed Lockheed Martin and Raytheon on its recently unveiled Ice Breaker air-launched cruise missile as the first step towards an agreement that would result in the weapon being manufactured in the US.
Shephard understands an agreement with either US company is essential to ensure international sales of the new high-subsonic missile.
One Israeli defence source said that there is another reason to jointly manufacture the missile in the US – it would allow Israel to tap into Foreign Military Financing (FMF) from the US to buy Ice Breaker for the Israeli Air Force.
The proportion of FMF
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
UK government funds SME defence innovation with Defence Technology Exploitation Programme
A new UK initiative seeks to harness the defence innovation potential of SMEs.
-
New UK Prime Minister has mountain to climb on delivering defence promises (Opinion)
Whoever becomes the next UK Prime Minister may find it near-impossible to overcome the perennial procurement and spending issues facing the MoD, as well as recently generated geopolitical problems such as the Russo-Ukrainian War.
-
Australian Dash 8s for maritime surveillance to receive radar upgrade with SeaVue
Under contract from Cobham Special Mission, Raytheon is upgrading a fleet of 11 Dash 8 aircraft with the SeaVue MR radar.
-
New Zealand embarks on defence policy reset
New Zealand could be about to undergo a radical change in its approach to defence in the Indo-Pacific region, if a new review designed to face security threats is completed.
-
Thales subsidiary fully acquires Advanced Acoustic Concepts
Thales Defense & Security Inc has completed its deal to acquire full ownership of Advanced Acoustic Concepts (AAC) after buying out its joint venture partner Leonardo …