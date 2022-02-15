Singapore Airshow 2022: Proteus positions Blue Spear missile as Harpoon successor

The Blue Spear anti-ship missile is being exhibited at Singapore Airshow 2022 for the first time. (Photo: author)

IAI and ST Engineering JV Proteus pitches Blue Spear anti-ship missile as Harpoon replacement for navies after winning Estonian coastal defence contract.

Proteus Advanced Systems publicly displayed its Blue Spear missile at the Singapore Airshow 2022 for the first time, four months after announcement of a contract with the Estonian Defence Forces to meet its coastal anti-ship requirement.

Two full-scale models were displayed, one on Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI's) booth and another in Singapore’s ST Engineering (STE) pavilion.

The Blue Spear, also known as the 5G SSM, is a sea-skimming anti-ship missile with a land attack capability. It has a range of up to 290km, flies at high subsonic speed, is equipped with a radio frequency (RF) seeker and utilises ‘advanced algorithms’ for target discrimination.

Powered by an air-breathing turbojet, Blue Spear is available in truck-mounted and ship-launched versions. It can be launched in fire-and-forget or fire-and-update modes, or both.

The JV between IAI and STE’s Land Systems division to develop and market naval missile systems was first announced in mid-2020.

The company’s general manager, Ron Tryfus, told Shephard that it was a natural partnership based on heritage and the complimentary technological capabilities of both companies. Israel and Singapore’s defence industries have a long-standing but low-profile working relationship stretching back decades.

STE’s contribution to Blue Spear, which is based upon IAI’s Gabriel missile family, is understood to encompass the warhead and booster.

Tryfus mentioned that STE has extensive experience in explosive materials and leads the market in insensitive munition (IM) technology development. ‘STE’s ability in IM reduces significantly the cost of manufacturing the warhead, and by that, reduces the life-cycle cost of the missile.’

He continued: ‘If you can use advanced IM solutions in the warhead and the booster, it provides a strong advantage in open competitions, such as the one we won in Estonia.'

Although Blue Spear is positioned as a successor to the RGM-84 Harpoon, Tryfus said that Proteus did not see a necessity for air- and sub-surface-launched versions yet, but the system could be adapted in future if required.

He also indicated that an imaging IR seeker is something that is being considered, but Proteus thinks that the current RF seeker, coupled with sophisticated algorithms and analytics, allows Blue Spear to be competitive in the market.

Tryfus added that talks with several customers are at different stages and Proteus see potential for sales in Southeast Asia, Europe and Latin America.

As part of a bid to replace the Harpoon missile in service with UK’s Royal Navy, IAI – taking the lead in the consortium – is partnering with Thales to market the missile as the Sea Serpent. Another potential customer for Blue Spear could be Singapore’s navy, which uses the Harpoon missile on its Formidable-class frigates and Victory-class missile corvettes.

Shephard's Defence Insight lists a total of 6404 Harpoon missiles as having been ordered by 30 countries.