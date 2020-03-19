COVID-19 will deliver lasting ramifications

The COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, dominating global news cycles and completely reshaping how nations are governed. Across the world, lockdowns, transport bans and fundamental changes to lifestyles are occurring, forcing a potentially lasting change in public attitudes.

One area that has had relatively little attention is the role of the military, particularly in the UK, in support of the response to the crisis. To date, the government appears to have adopted an approach which does not call for additional troops to be deployed on the streets, but as the virus spreads and police or emergency