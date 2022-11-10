PLA ‘sand castles’ in the South China Sea have vulnerabilities (Opinion)

Adm Philip Davidson, former head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, warned in a 2018 congressional testimony, ‘In short, China is now capable of controlling the South China Sea in all scenarios short of war with the United States.’

He was referring to China’s militarisation of 20 outposts in the Paracel Islands (of which Woody Island is the largest) and another seven in the more southerly Spratly Islands in the South China Sea.

In 2015, Chairman Xi Jinping promised former US President Barak Obama that China would not militarise Spratly reefs that once barely protruded above the surface of the sea,