Pentagon will run out of funds to support Ukraine over the coming week
After providing Ukraine with 50 security assistance packages, the Pentagon will run out of resources over the next week to continually support Kyiv, should US lawmakers fail to approve the national security supplemental request.
To date, the Department of Defense (DoD) has used 95% of the US$62.3 billion it had in Ukraine supplemental resources and almost all of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding, with $1 billion remaining to replenish US reserves.
‘We really implore Congress to pass the supplemental request that the President sent up so that we can continue to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs’, Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary
