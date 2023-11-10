To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Pentagon will run out of funds to support Ukraine over the coming week

10th November 2023 - 14:41 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

M1A1 Abrams tanks arriving in Germany to train the armed forces of Ukraine. (Photo: US DoD)

The US Department of Defense has implored Congress to approve the national security supplemental request in order to continue to meet Kyiv's battlefield needs.

After providing Ukraine with 50 security assistance packages, the Pentagon will run out of resources over the next week to continually support Kyiv, should US lawmakers fail to approve the national security supplemental request.

To date, the Department of Defense (DoD) has used 95% of the US$62.3 billion it had in Ukraine supplemental resources and almost all of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funding, with $1 billion remaining to replenish US reserves.

‘We really implore Congress to pass the supplemental request that the President sent up so that we can continue to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs’, Sabrina Singh, deputy Pentagon press secretary

