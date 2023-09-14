Pentagon bets on advanced autonomous solutions to match Chinese military capabilities

The Pentagon has been increasing efforts to match Chinese military capabilities and is now betting on the deployment of advanced autonomous solutions. The DoD recently disclosed details of the Replicator initiative to field thousands of uncrewed systems in two years across multiple domains.

Through the effort, the department intends to augment its manufacturing and mobilisation capabilities and expose fewer soldiers in the line of fire while reducing costs associated with the deployment of crewed equipment.

During a webinar conducted by US-based think tank CSIS, Radha Iyengar Plumb, Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment explained that Replicator is