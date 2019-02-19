Pelosi pledges long-term US backing of NATO
On 19 February 2019 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to reassure Europeans that there is broad-based and long-term US support for the transatlantic alliance despite President Donald Trump's harsh criticism.
In an implicit message that the Republican president is not omnipotent, the most powerful Democrat said she and fellow visiting congressmen were asserting the role of their legislative branch as co-equal to the executive.
The congressmen are ‘reaffirming our commitment to the transatlantic alliance, our commitment to NATO, our respect for the European Union and our ability and desire for us all to work together to strengthen our alliance,’ Pelosi told a press conference in Brussels.
The congressmen spent Monday and Tuesday in Brussels, headquarters of NATO and the European Union, where they attended a meeting of members of parliament from NATO nations as well as talks with EU officials. Before Belgium, Pelosi had been in Germany as part of a larger group of Democratic and Republican lawmakers who attended the Munich Security Conference to support the transatlantic alliance.
Pelosi said the new Democratic-led house, which followed last November's mid-term elections, was helping assert itself in line with the constitution. ‘We have Article 1, the legislative branch, the first branch of government, co-equal to the other branches and we have asserted ourselves in that way,’ Pelosi said.
With Democrats in control of the House, she said, the Republican minority came into line behind the NATO Support Act, which she said passed by an overwhelming 357 votes to 22.
The Democratic congressmen met EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and her boss, European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker.
Mogherini's office said the US and EU sides ‘confirmed the crucial importance of maintaining a strong transatlantic partnership.’ It said this would happen through ‘continued cooperation and dialogue’ in areas like trade, climate change and human rights.
Both Mogherini and Pelosi ‘confirmed the importance of safeguarding multilateralism and the international rules based order in promoting democratic values,’ Mogherini's office said.
Washington's European allies in NATO remain on edge since Trump, during a summit in July, reportedly threatened to ‘go it alone’ unless they boosted defence spending. Trump's ‘America First’ approach to trade, including tariffs on metals and threats of tariffs on autos, has also worried Europeans he will abandon the alliance.
More from Defence Notes
-
LAAD Defence & Security 2023: what can visitors expect?
An interview with Sergio Jardim, Managing Director of Creative Events, LAAD Defence & Security Organiser
-
US Congress warns: Pentagon's capabilities may not be ready to face future threats
Legislators warn that the DoD has not been funding the right equipment and technology to succeed in tomorrow’s warfare.
-
Australia selects preferred bidder for JP9102 SATCOM tender
A contract has not been awarded yet, but Lockheed Martin has been declared the preferred bidder for JP9102 MILSATCOM in Australia.
-
How the Pentagon will use private capital to fund critical capabilities
The DoD has changed its structures and is been increasing efforts to facilitate access to loans by companies interested in working with artificial intelligence, advanced materials and semiconductors, biotechnology and quantum science.
-
HAL is major beneficiary of latest Indian procurement approvals
India has approved millions of dollars in new military purchases, most of which will go to public sector companies.
-
Why cybersecurity must be a priority for Latin American militaries
The main obstacles to overcoming risks in the region are a lack of a strong cybersecurity culture and inadequate funds to invest in this domain given a widespread Chinese presence in the region.