Patria to deliver Hawk trainer jet full mission simulator to Finnish Defence Forces

27th September 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Patria will deliver a Hawk FMS to Finnish Air Force in 2026. (Photo: Patria)

Patria has signed a procurement contract with the Finnish Defence Forces to provide a Hawk Full Mission Simulator (FMS) for pilot training, boosting the realistic and extensive training capabilities of the Finnish Air Force.

The simulator will be delivered to the Finnish Air Force in 2026 for pilot training use and will be an integral part of the Hawk’s type training phase as well as tactical training phase.

Hawk FMS will be networked as a part of the Finnish Air Force’s Hawk LVC (live virtual constructive) training environment implemented by Patria which includes training on the actual aircraft as well as integration of simulators with the same training environment.

The constructive element brings a third dimension to the training where computers generate key actors in the scenario being rehearsed, which proactively adjust their behaviour in line with programmed models or artificial intelligence.

With LVC training, it is possible to cost-effectively offer pilot students the most realistic and extensive training possible and to support their transition to fighter fleet. =

