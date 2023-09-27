Patria to deliver Hawk trainer jet full mission simulator to Finnish Defence Forces
The simulator will be delivered to the Finnish Air Force in 2026 for pilot training use and will be an integral part of the Hawk’s type training phase as well as tactical training phase.
Hawk FMS will be networked as a part of the Finnish Air Force’s Hawk LVC (live virtual constructive) training environment implemented by Patria which includes training on the actual aircraft as well as integration of simulators with the same training environment.
The constructive element brings a third dimension to the training where computers generate key actors in the scenario being rehearsed, which proactively adjust their behaviour in line with programmed models or artificial intelligence.
With LVC training, it is possible to cost-effectively offer pilot students the most realistic and extensive training possible and to support their transition to fighter fleet. =
More from Defence Notes
-
US Army seeks 'fundamental transformation' to face future threats
‘The army is really undergoing its most fundamental transformation in 40 years. We are moving away from the system that we designed in the 80s’, Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth has claimed,
-
US provides a further $325 million worth of arms and equipment to support Ukraine, taking total to $43.9 billion since invasion
The US on 21 September announced another $325 million in arms and equipment to Ukraine, including missiles, air defence systems, ammunition and vehicles in support of the Eastern European country’s operations against the Russian invasion.
-
DSEI 2023 in review: Ukraine, AI and the real world
DSEI 2023 took place in the shadow of the largest European land war in more than seven decades and a growth in conversations about artificial intelligence (AI) with limited UK immediate defence programme opportunities; many of the new products and exhibitors' announcements reflected this.
-
Pentagon to strengthen cyber networks of US partners and allies
The recently released 2023 Cyber Strategy states that the US will build the capacity and capability of allies and partners in cyberspace and expand avenues of potential cyber cooperation.
-
Pentagon bets on advanced autonomous solutions to match Chinese military capabilities
The US DoD recently disclosed details of the Replicator initiative to field thousands of uncrewed systems in two years across multiple domains.
-
The centre of gravity of ‘Axis of Evil 2.0’ shifts eastwards (Opinion)
Russia might be at the tip of the spear in terms of authoritarian aggression, but it has plenty of backers in the shape of countries like China, Iran and North Korea. Others, like India, try to duplicitously sit on the fence.