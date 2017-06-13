Paris Air Show: New sting planned for Hornet

Boeing is looking to take its F/A-18E/F Super Hornet Block III, based on the heritage of a 1970s platform, decades into the future with a strategy to make it more easily upgraded and improve its operational envelope while it flies alongside the latest generation of stealthy F-35 fighter aircraft.

The US Navy (USN) has funding to procure aircraft in the FY17 budget and there is a programme of record for procurement in FY18 and beyond; while the company believes there are sales opportunities into the 2020s.

Additionally, the company is standing up a programme of record to extend the