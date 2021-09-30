OQ Technology and GovSat will develop defence IoT and M2M products

OQ Technology and GovSat will provide real-time 5G IoT coverage and GEO capabilities. (Photo: OQ Technology)

The manufactures have signed an MoU and aim to offer highly scalable applications for air, land and maritime missions across the world.

Luxembourg-based companies OQ Technology and GovSat have signed an MoU to collaborate on developing and testing satellite-based Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) products for the defence and government sectors.

Under the partnership announced on 29 September, the two companies aim to offer highly scalable applications for air, land and maritime missions across the world.

Customers of these future applications will benefit from access to real-time 5G IoT coverage, dedicated geostationary capabilities, specialised frequencies and licenses and a wider footprint of multiple beams according to a press release.

Under the agreement, OQ Technology will provide user terminals, satellite hub equipment and remote management capabilities. The company will also re-design its satellite IoT user terminal to fit the GovSat frequency band and upgrade the antenna of its user terminal.

GovSat will give OQ Technology access to its satellite capacity, operate the satellite hub infrastructure and provide uplink services.

The press release pointed out that ‘their high-powered fully-steerable spot beams in X and Mil Ka-Band and a global X-Band beam, in addition to a secure service hub, assure secure operations and resilient SATCOM capabilities’.

Since its demonstration of the technology in 2019, OQ Technology has been working on global 5G IoT coverage, initially using low earth orbit nanosatellites constellation. In July, the company launched the Tiger-2 satellite onboard the SpaceX Transporter-2 mission.