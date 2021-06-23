USSF amends contract for latest Wideband Global SATCOM

A contract modification for Boeing extends its work on the 11th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite until June 2024. (Photo: Boeing)

WGS 11 is scheduled for launch in 2024 for flexible and secure SATCOM in the X- and Ka-bands.

Boeing has received a $20.6 million contract modification from the US Space Force (USSF) Space and Missile Systems Center, for launch and mission operations design with the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) 11 satellite.

Work will be performed in El Segundo, California, for completion by 24 June 2024.

This modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $2.53 billion, the US DoD noted on 21 June.

The USSF will launch WGS 11 and perform C2 functions during the 14-year lifespan of the geostationary satellite.

WGS provides the US and allied user countries with access to flexible and secure communication transmissions in the X- and Ka-band frequencies.

According to Boeing, advances in digital satellite technology mean WGS-11 will deliver hundreds of coverage beams and provide a more flexible and efficient bandwidth use.

These innovations will enable the spacecraft to support more in-theatre users 'and allow dedicated beams to follow aircraft in flight', the company added.