Opinion: Williamson promises the Earth but can he deliver?

Gavin Williamson, the Secretary of State for Defence has used a speech at Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) on 11 February to set out his personal vision for the future structure and role of the British Armed Forces. In a wide-ranging speech setting out how the UK should use its planned departure from the European Union to increase its military capability globally, he seems to have put forward a deeply personal vision of where the UK should operate, and not one necessarily rooted in existing policy.