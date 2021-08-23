OneWeb successfully launches another 34 satellites

IDEF 2021: Havelsan hopes Digital Troops will transform battlefield networking
Havelsan's new networked system concept for infantry combines training, exoskeletons and integrated unmanned systems.
OneWeb has confirmed the successful launch of 34 satellites by Arianespace from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, bringing the total in-orbit constellation to 288 satellites.
These satellites will form part of OneWeb’s 648 LEO fleet that will deliver high-speed, low-latency global connectivity.
The launch follows the completion of OneWeb’s Five to 50 mission and bodes well for the promise of introduction of commercial service later this year and scale to the global service in 2022.
The 648 LEO fleet promises data throughput up to 195mbps at latency levels less than 50ms.
SATCOM solutions are crucial to providing mission effectiveness even in the most remote environments.
These commercial solutions could form an alternative to the traditional use of dedicated military satellites and are gaining popularity.
In October 2020, the US Space Force Commercial Satellite Communications Office launched a tender for commercial SATCOM solutions that could be leased from industry.
Recently, in March 2021, OneWeb demonstrated its LEO satellite constellation to the US DoD from the US Space Force in Florida.
