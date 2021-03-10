Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Multi-domain forces seek secure voice and data communications

10th March 2021 - 09:11 GMT | by Andrew White in Hawaii

SATCOM from a company part-owned by the UK government could be delivered to DoD users in contested environments.

Global communications company OneWeb demonstrated its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to the US Department of Defense (DoD) for the first time on 2 March.

OneWeb, which is part-owned by the UK government, is the first SATCOM operator to offer a global constellation of LEO satellites, supported by a network ...

