Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Multi-domain forces seek secure voice and data communications
Global communications company OneWeb demonstrated its Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to the US Department of Defense (DoD) for the first time on 2 March.
OneWeb, which is part-owned by the UK government, is the first SATCOM operator to offer a global constellation of LEO satellites, supported by a network ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
PrecISR passes acceptance test
Surveillance radar from Hensoldt features software-defined radar modes and electronic beam steering.
-
MIDS On Ship Modernized (MOS MOD) system (sponsored video)
The MOS MOD system is a new version of the current Multifunctional Information Distribution System (MIDS) On Ship, with the advantages of lower size, weight, and power usage.
-
Czechs order array of imaging and communication systems
MoD selects Pramacom to provide thermal imaging systems, laser rangefinders, night vision goggles and other equipment.
-
Germany orders Tactical Access Node
Integrated voice and data router will be supplied to meet urgent operational requirement in Germany.
-
BAE Systems engages in EPAWSS production
New passive threat detection system will replace the Tactical Electronic Warfare System on the USAF F-15 fleet.
-
E-3 Sentry fleet to undergo communications network upgrade
Boeing to complete work on 31 AWACS aircraft by May 2024.