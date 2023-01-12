To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Bradley Fighting Vehicles are on the way to Ukraine

12th January 2023 - 18:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The US government is donating 50 Bradley vehicles to Kyiv. (Photo: US Army)

M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles will soon be available at Grafenwoehr in Germany to train Ukrainian troops, according to the Pentagon.

Meeting a long-standing Ukrainian request for heavy armoured ground platforms, 50 US M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles are currently on their way to the country, enough to outfit a mechanised infantry battalion.

Pentagon press secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder announced in a briefing on 10 January that the Bradley would be soon available at Grafenwoehr (Germany) to train the troops of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Although he could not disclose details on the delivery timeframe to Kyiv, Ryder claimed that the US will continue to work as quickly as it can to hand over the equipment.

Bradleys will be shipped alongside 500

