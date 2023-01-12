US Bradley Fighting Vehicles are on the way to Ukraine
Meeting a long-standing Ukrainian request for heavy armoured ground platforms, 50 US M2A2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles are currently on their way to the country, enough to outfit a mechanised infantry battalion.
Pentagon press secretary Brig Gen Pat Ryder announced in a briefing on 10 January that the Bradley would be soon available at Grafenwoehr (Germany) to train the troops of President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Although he could not disclose details on the delivery timeframe to Kyiv, Ryder claimed that the US will continue to work as quickly as it can to hand over the equipment.
Bradleys will be shipped alongside 500
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Northrop Grumman to fulfil full GMLRS rocket motor production
Northrop Grumman's rocket motors for the GMLRS rounds used by HIMARS and MLRS artillery systems use insensitive munition technology for additional safety,
-
Sweden considers European common air defence as NATO membership talks drag on
The Swedish Prime Minister said the country will join the 15-member joint missile defence initiative launched in October and outlined its strengths and commitments to the NATO alliance.
-
Australia boosts firepower by signing up for HIMARS and NSM
Deals have been inked for rocket launchers and anti-ship missiles, as Australia enhances its range and lethality.