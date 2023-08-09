NZ issues important documents outlining defence and national security strategies

New Zealand issued three important documents on 4 August directing the country’s defence and national security policies. These are the ‘Defence Policy and Strategy Statement’, ‘National Security Strategy 2023-28’ and ‘Future Force Design Principles’.

The former is a 36-page roadmap setting out New Zealand’s defence goals and how to achieve them, while the second one is the first such report to be published by Wellington. In 44 pages, the ‘National Security Strategy, Secure Together’ gives the government’s direction for the wider national security community on how to navigate a changing security environment.

It encourages an integrated approach covering such facets as