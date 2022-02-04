NZ gives gloomy assessment of defence environment

Indian defence budget focuses on technology at home
India's new defence budget sees slow but steady growth for the coming year, despite the tensions it is experiencing with China and Pakistan.
The New Zealand MoD issued its Defence Assessment 2021, subtitled A Rough Sea Can Still Be Navigated, at the end of last year.
The 36-page document came to five conclusions about the security of the country. The first is that the two primary challenges to defence interests are strategic competition and climate change.
For example, it fingered China as being central in strategic competition.
‘China’s rise is the major driver for this competition. Globally, strategic competition is most visible between China and the United States, but all other states are involved to varying degrees.’ This ‘will increase the potential for confrontation
The Latvian Minister of Defence has stressed the need to raise the military budget amid ongoing Russian aggression.
The US GAO has released a report pointing out that the MDA's cost estimates for systems that detect, track and defeat missiles are incomplete.
The Polish MoD has introduced organisational reforms as it strives to make defence procurement processes smoother — but without broader political consensus, attempts at reform could fall flat.
World Defense Show in Riyadh from 6-9 March will catalyse partnerships between international companies and the national defence ecosystem
In the space of a month, North Korea fired more missiles in January than it did in all of 2021.