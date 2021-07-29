​Northrop Grumman announces strong performance in Q2

IAI helps to boost German missile defence
Elta Systems supports effort to replace legacy radars in Germany.
Northrop Grumman revealed strong performance in Q2, as 2021 sales guidance has been raised from $35.8 Billion to $36.2 Billion and transaction-adjusted EPS Guidance from $24.40 to $24.80.
The Q2 sales results show an increase of 3% to $9.2 billion. This rise has been attributed to increased sales at Space Systems and Mission Systems, whereas Defence Systems has seen a lower level of sales.
The transaction-adjusted net earnings have increased from $1.03 billion in Q1 to $2.12 billion in Q2, this is a rise of 13% when compared to Q2, 2020 which reported earnings of $1.87 billion.
Net awards this quarter are valued at $6.5 billion with a backlog of $76 billion – an increase of 5% in 2021. Significant new awards include $0.4 billion for F-35, $0.3 billion for GMLRS, $0.3 billion for E-2 Hawkeye and $0.2 billion for Global Hawk.
The effective tax rate has increased from 16.5% to 20.4%, primarily due to a change made in tax revenue recognition on certain long-term contracts.
While performance has been strong, there are still many issues that are considered as risks for the future such as Covid-19, dependence on the US government for business and significant delays or reductions in appropriations for programmes
NATO planners face a tricky challenge from a riled and increasingly assertive Russia in the Black Sea — but they cannot afford to back down.
UK defence conglomerate BAE Systems continues role in UK Future Combat Air System as its operating profits surge in H1 2021.
Decision to nationalise Sheffield Forgemasters is a move to protect a strategically important industrial capability.
The expeditionary Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (eJPALS) is a land-based version of its carrier-borne JPALS capability designed to support dispersed operations and flights from austere runways.
Ultra Electronics board said it was ‘minded’ to recommend a multibillion-dollar buyout offer from Cobham to shareholders. The possible deal has raised concerns from some corners over the acquisition of UK defence companies by foreign firms.