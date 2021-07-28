Northrop Grumman aids French Hawkeye delivery schedule

A French E-2C Hawkeye taxis down the runway at NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen. (Photo: DVIDS/Andrea Hohenforst)

Extra non-recurring engineering risk reduction work supports French procurement of three E-2D Hawkeyes under the FMS programme.

Northrop Grumman Military Aircraft Systems is providing further services under the deal to supply France with three additional E-2D Advanced Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft.

A $19.72 million FMS contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command, announced on 27 July, will see the US company provide non-recurring engineering risk reduction efforts to support the delivery schedule of the three Hawkeyes.

Work is expected to be completed by January 2022. Deliveries are scheduled to finish in 2028.

The FMS for the three Hawkeyes was announced in July 2020 as part of a potential $2 billion package for France, which already operates the E-2C variant of the aircraft.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates the total acquisition cost of the three aircraft at around $474 million.

A previous $180 million FMS deal for France, announced in October 2011, covered an upgrade for four French Navy E-2Cs and associated equipment, spare parts and logistics support.