To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Air Warfare

Northrop Grumman aids French Hawkeye delivery schedule

28th July 2021 - 17:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

A French E-2C Hawkeye taxis down the runway at NATO Air Base Geilenkirchen. (Photo: DVIDS/Andrea Hohenforst)

Extra non-recurring engineering risk reduction work supports French procurement of three E-2D Hawkeyes under the FMS programme.

Northrop Grumman Military Aircraft Systems is providing further services under the deal to supply France with three additional E-2D Advanced Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft.

A $19.72 million FMS contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command, announced on 27 July, will see the US company provide non-recurring engineering risk reduction efforts to support the delivery schedule of the three Hawkeyes.

Work is expected to be completed by January 2022. Deliveries are scheduled to finish in 2028.

The FMS for the three Hawkeyes was announced in July 2020 as part of a potential $2 billion package for France, which already operates the E-2C variant of the aircraft.

Shephard Defence Insight estimates the total acquisition cost of the three aircraft at around $474 million.

A previous $180 million FMS deal for France, announced in October 2011, covered an upgrade for four French Navy E-2Cs and associated equipment, spare parts and logistics support.

 

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Air Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users