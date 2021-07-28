Northrop Grumman aids French Hawkeye delivery schedule

Cash-strapped Uruguay to acquire new helicopter
The Uruguayan Air Force is likely to buy either a Bell 212 or Bell 412, tapping into Global Peace Operations Initiative funds.
Northrop Grumman Military Aircraft Systems is providing further services under the deal to supply France with three additional E-2D Advanced Hawkeye AEW&C aircraft.
A $19.72 million FMS contract modification from Naval Air Systems Command, announced on 27 July, will see the US company provide non-recurring engineering risk reduction efforts to support the delivery schedule of the three Hawkeyes.
Work is expected to be completed by January 2022. Deliveries are scheduled to finish in 2028.
The FMS for the three Hawkeyes was announced in July 2020 as part of a potential $2 billion package for France, which already operates the E-2C variant of the aircraft.
Shephard Defence Insight estimates the total acquisition cost of the three aircraft at around $474 million.
A previous $180 million FMS deal for France, announced in October 2011, covered an upgrade for four French Navy E-2Cs and associated equipment, spare parts and logistics support.
Development of the Kh-59MKM missile typifies recent moves in Russia to modernise air-launched penetrating warhead capabilities.
Qatar continues to expand its combat aircraft capability with the arrival of four additional Rafales.
Runway assessments 'analyse the effective operation’ of the C-390 Millennium aircraft, Brazilian manufacturer Embraer announces.
BAE Systems gains seeker production contract for stealthy anti-ship missile.
Airbus wants to add to the lethality of the H145M multirole helicopter by adding Rafael's Spike ER2 fifth-generation precision-guided missile.