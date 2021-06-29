Japanese UH-2 set for introduction, while RQ-4Bs take flight

New helicopters for the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) have moved a step closer to reality now that the development of the UH-2 utility platform has been declared complete.

The Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) made this announcement on 24 June, and this will allow the introduction to service of the twin-engine UH-2 (formerly known as the UH-X programme).

The UH-X’s maiden flight occurred in December 2018, and since 6 March 2019 the Japanese MoD had been testing the helicopter. The type represents a collaboration between Subaru Corporation (formerly Fuji Heavy Industries) and Bell, and the helicopter will replace the ubiquitous UH-1J within the JGSDF.

The Bell 412EPX is a commercial variant available to customers, with the Japanese police to receive the first example next year. Production is occurring at Subaru Corporation’s newly built facility at Utsunomiya in Tochigi Prefecture.

Subaru received a JPY14.3 billion ($131.6 million) contract for the first six aircraft in March 2020. These aircraft, with four rotor blades compared to the UH-1J’s two, should all be finished by January 2023.

Under its FY2021-22 budget, the MoD allocated JPY12.5 billion ($112.5 million) for an additional seven helicopters.

By 2023, according to the 2019-23 Mid-Term Defense Programme, the JGSDF would like to have acquired an initial 34 UH-2 helicopters. The overall requirement is for some 150 helicopters over the next two decades, these due to replace approximately 120 remaining UH-1J aircraft.

In other aircraft news relating to Japan, Northrop Grumman announced that it recently flew a second RQ-4B Block 30(I) Global Hawk for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).

Japan’s second of three examples of the RQ-4B Global Hawk has recently taken to the air. (Northrop Grumman)

The JASDF is awaiting three aircraft and two ground control stations. The maiden flight of the first Global Hawk occurred from Palmdale, California on 15 April, while flights of the second HALE UAV took place in June.

Japanese Global Hawks will operate from Misawa Air Base, with the trio due to be all delivered by September 2022.

Jane Bishop, VP and general manager of autonomous systems at Northrop Grumman, said back in April, ‘The unarmed RQ-4B Global Hawk will provide Japan with on-demand intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information supporting the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s missions of protecting borders, monitoring threats and providing humanitarian ...