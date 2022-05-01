North Korea stages parade to burnish missile credentials

Costs of composites affect Indian defence production
As the price of raw materials such as carbon composites skyrockets, this is causing Indian vendors financial difficulties.
Following on from parades in central Pyongyang on 10 October 2020 and 14 January 2021, the hermit kingdom of North Korea staged yet another spectacle in the capital city’s Kim Il Sung Square. The latest parade occurred on the night of 25 April.
Much of the same military hardware appeared in this latest parade, which marked the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army (KPA). However, highlights of this event were weapons such as the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile, new short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) and a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).
Like it or not, the Russian invasion of Ukraine holds important lessons in Asia for an aggressive China and a defensive Taiwan.
A new policy document from the French MoD underlines how climate change must be factored into the technical specifications for future procurements.
Boeing's T-7 next generation trainer programme has suffered financial difficulties linked to supplier problems and COVID-19 complications.
For the seventh consecutive year, world military expenditure has continued to grow, reaching an all-time high of $2.1 trillion.
Leonardo DRS is divesting its stake in Advanced Acoustic Concepts.