North Korea stages parade to burnish missile credentials

1st May 2022 - 09:11 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

North Korea introduced a new SLBM on the 25 April parade, perhaps called the Pukguksong-6, but this is yet to be confirmed. (Photo: KCNA)

North Korea's missile and rocket programme shows absolutely no signs of tiring, as evidenced by the latest military parade before assembled dignitaries.

Following on from parades in central Pyongyang on 10 October 2020 and 14 January 2021, the hermit kingdom of North Korea staged yet another spectacle in the capital city’s Kim Il Sung Square. The latest parade occurred on the night of 25 April.

Much of the same military hardware appeared in this latest parade, which marked the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army (KPA). However, highlights of this event were weapons such as the Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasong-8 hypersonic missile, new short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) and a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

The following weapons

