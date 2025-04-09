To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • New Zealand boosts defence spend to US$6.6 billion and vows increased closeness with Australia

New Zealand boosts defence spend to US$6.6 billion and vows increased closeness with Australia

9th April 2025 - 16:45 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

New Zealand received its final P-8A Poseidon aircraft in 2023. (Photo: US Navy / Wikimedia Commons)

This budget will be spent over the next four years and nearly doubles the country’s defence spending as part of GDP to 2%.

New Zealand has released its Defence Capability Plan 2025, where it outlined its commitment to spending NZ$12 billion (US$6.68 billion) over the next four years to improve its defence capabilities.

Of that figure, NZ$9 billion is new money that will be a boost to its baseline defence funding over that same period – almost doubling its defence budget to 2% of GDP.

The plan to rebuild the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) initially covers major investments between 2025-28, across air, land and sea capabilities.

Speaking to reporters after the release of the plan, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said that New

