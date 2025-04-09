New Zealand boosts defence spend to US$6.6 billion and vows increased closeness with Australia

New Zealand has released its Defence Capability Plan 2025, where it outlined its commitment to spending NZ$12 billion (US$6.68 billion) over the next four years to improve its defence capabilities.

Of that figure, NZ$9 billion is new money that will be a boost to its baseline defence funding over that same period – almost doubling its defence budget to 2% of GDP.

The plan to rebuild the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) initially covers major investments between 2025-28, across air, land and sea capabilities.

Speaking to reporters after the release of the plan, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said that