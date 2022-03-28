New US sanctions hit 48 Russian defence companies

The US government is intensifying the pressure on Russia by announcing a new package of sanctions on 24 March. The measures issued by the US Department of the Treasury will affect 48 defence companies that produce weapons and systems used in the invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden claimed that these are the most significant economic sanctions regime ever imposed and will ‘cripple [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s economy and punish him for his actions.’

The latest measures apply to manufacturers of unmanned and communication systems, missiles, ammunition, helicopters, aircraft, and spectral and thermal imaging equipment as well as suppliers of metal products.

The new sanctions prevent Russian manufacturers from accessing Western technological and financial resources.

A statement from the US Department of the Treasury claimed that the measures ‘will have a deep and long-lasting effect on Russia’s defence-industrial base and its supply chain.’

The list of the companies includes Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV) and 28 manufacturers that are part of its structure; Joint Stock Company (JSC) Russian Helicopters and its 15 entities; JSC NPO High Precision Systems; NPK Tekhmash OAO; and JSC Kronshtadt.

KTRV is a state-owned Russian defence conglomerate that produces airborne and navy weapons, underwater systems, digital computers, hypersonic weapons, radars, anti-radar systems as well as anti-ship and other multi-purpose missiles.

The group manufactures the Kh-31 missile, which Russia has been using in its offensive against Ukraine.

The US sanctions also affect the General Director of KTRV, Boris Obnosov. Early this month, he said that the company had completed activities on import substitution of main components for producing guided missiles.

KTRV’s Kh-31p missile. (Photo: KTRV)

In the case of Russian Helicopters, it is a state-owned holding company that designs, manufactures, tests and performs maintenance of civilian and military helicopters. It is internationally known as the producer of the Mi-24 helicopter, which is in service with 15 countries.

According to the US Department of the Treasury, Russian Helicopters and its owned and controlled subsidiaries account for more than 90% of the Russian helicopter market and about 10% of the world helicopter market.

High Precision Systems is a holding company within Russian state-owned defence conglomerate Rostec. It develops, produces, modernises and repairs weapons and military equipment.

Pantsir air defence and Iskander surface-to-surface missiles are among the systems used against Ukraine that are supported by High Precision Systems.

Also a holding company within Rostec, Tekhmash focuses on rocket and grenade launchers, ground and sea-based multiple launch rocket systems and unguided bombs. Its Uragan multiple launch rocket system has been operated by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine.

Kronshtadt is the sole private Russian defence contractor sanctioned in this new package. It develops and manufactures equipment, software and integrated solutions for the UAVs and runs a full production cycle of drones, including Orion UASs used by Russia against Ukraine.

During a press conference organised by the US-based think tank CSIS, Gerard DiPippo, senior fellow in the CSIS economics programme pointed out that the latest set of sanctions will cause the manufacturing and high-tech sectors in Russia ‘to burn through their inventories of existing products.’

‘Eventually, they will have a hard time getting replacements,’ DiPippo stressed.

William Alan Reinsch, senior adviser and Scholl chair in international business at CSIS, noted that although export controls tend to have a longer-term impact, there was ‘an extraordinary degree of Western cooperation to extra-territorialise’ the sanctions.