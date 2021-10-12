To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New equipment breaks cover at Turkmen military parade

12th October 2021 - 15:06 GMT | by Alexander Mladenov, Krassimir Grozev in Sofia

Bayraktar TB2s displayed in a major parade in Ashgabat were equipped with Roketsan MAM weapons and an unidentified EO/IR turret. (Image: Turkmenistan state TV)

Anniversary parade and flypast provides new sightings of UAS, armoured vehicles and fixed-wing manned aircraft from diverse sources as Ashgabat forges ahead with plans to replace Soviet-era equipment.

A lavish military parade in Ashgabat, held to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence, saw a large number of newly procured weapons and defence equipment on display.

The 27 September event was attended by President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, and provided a rare opportunity to observe new systems in the country’s arsenal.

Among these were a trio of Bayraktar TB2 armed drones wearing Turkmen military insignia. The Turkish-made UAS were displayed with Roketsan's MAM series of guided munitions on the underwing pylons. Their EO/IR payload, however, was not the Canadian-made Wescam MX-15 used on TB2s operated by all previous customers; the turret resembles the Hensoldt ARGOS- …

