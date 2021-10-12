New equipment breaks cover at Turkmen military parade

A lavish military parade in Ashgabat, held to mark the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's independence, saw a large number of newly procured weapons and defence equipment on display.

The 27 September event was attended by President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, and provided a rare opportunity to observe new systems in the country’s arsenal.

Among these were a trio of Bayraktar TB2 armed drones wearing Turkmen military insignia. The Turkish-made UAS were displayed with Roketsan's MAM series of guided munitions on the underwing pylons. Their EO/IR payload, however, was not the Canadian-made Wescam MX-15 used on TB2s operated by all previous customers; the turret resembles the Hensoldt ARGOS- …