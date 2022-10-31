To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Europe needs better missile defence, says NATO transformation chief

31st October 2022 - 13:00 GMT | by David Isby in Washington DC

RSS

Missile defence should be a priority for European NATO members according to Gen Chris Badia. (Photo: US DoD)

NATO’s Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe for Transformation admits the alliance has neglected peer-on-peer electronic warfare and emphasises the need for European investment in missile defence to counter future Russian threats.

'2030 is tomorrow, 2040 is the day after tomorrow,' was how German Air Force Gen Chris Badia described his horizons as NATO’s Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe for Transformation, speaking at the AOC's annual conference in Washington DC on 25 October. 

Badia sees his responsibility as meeting NATO’s need to be ready to fight in either of these two timeframes, a task made difficult as it 'focused too long on the asymmetric threat', he said. 

'Russia and China closed the gap technology-wise. NATO nations underspent. NATO nations did not put their main focus on game-changing, cutting-edge technology' and underinvested in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
David Isby

Author

David Isby

David Isby is a Washington-based attorney and consultant on national security issues. He has experience …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us