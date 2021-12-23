NATO agrees 2022 military budgets

All member countries contribute to NATO's budget (Photo: NATO)

NATO’s military budget for 2022 will be €1.56 billion ($1.76 billion) and will cover the operating costs of the alliance's command structure headquarters, programmes and operations around the world.

After a meeting of the North Atlantic Council on 14 December, allies agreed to NATO’s military budgets for 2022. The amount agreed on was fixed at €1.56 billion ($1.76 billion). All member countries contribute to the budgets, according to an agreed cost-sharing formula based on gross national income.

The budget will cover the operating costs of NATO command structure headquarters and programmes, missions and operations around the world, but has reduced 3% from that underwritten in 2021.

NATO also announced its civil budget: €289.1 million ($327.6 million). It will provide funds for civilian personnel, operating costs and civilian programme expenditures - up 8.9% on 2021 - due to NATO’s continuing cyber adaptation.

In addition to the civil and military budgets, the alliance’s third main common funded element is the NATO Security Investment Programme (NSIP). Covering major construction and C2 system costs, the 2022 ceiling for the NSIP stands at €790 million.