NATO seeks collaboration with cyber security suppliers

The NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency is seeking to establish a framework agreement in support of the implementation of cyber security capabilities across alliance locations.
The agency-run NATO Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) aims to establish an IDIQ framework with up to three suppliers to provide surge cyber security services to support various NATO projects.
The contracts awarded could be worth up to a maximum total value of €30 million over two years. The agreements would include two base years and two one-year options.
According to the head of the Cyber Security Programme Delivery Branch at the NCSC, Frederic Jordan, the agency will retain the same level of control on these activities as before, but, thanks to the new agreements, fewer internal resources will be required to support them.
The agency plans to issue a formal request for quotes during the Q4 2021 and notify the chosen suppliers in 2022.
An Iron Dome battery of the US Army is currently on Guam to test its suitability for the theatre.
Shephard explored the prospects for the UAE defence industry with Faisal Al Bannai, CEO of EDGE.
The UAE is among the top five importers of Brazilian defence products over recent years — and a new MoU seeks to strengthen this relationship.
The Brazilian MoD continues to take measures to support the national defence industry. The government has opened access to credit lines with the Brazilian Development Bank and the MoD is also seeking partnerships with other nations and institutions.
The director of UK Defence and Security Exports at the Department for International Trade spoke exclusively to Shephard about the UK’s partnership strategy with the UAE.