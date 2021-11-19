NATO seeks collaboration with cyber security suppliers

NATO is seeking to enhance cyber security across multiple locations and facilities. (Photo: NCSC)

Framework agreement covers contracts worth up to €30 million in total across multiple NATO projects.

The NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency is seeking to establish a framework agreement in support of the implementation of cyber security capabilities across alliance locations.

The agency-run NATO Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) aims to establish an IDIQ framework with up to three suppliers to provide surge cyber security services to support various NATO projects.

The contracts awarded could be worth up to a maximum total value of €30 million over two years. The agreements would include two base years and two one-year options.

According to the head of the Cyber Security Programme Delivery Branch at the NCSC, Frederic Jordan, the agency will retain the same level of control on these activities as before, but, thanks to the new agreements, fewer internal resources will be required to support them.

The agency plans to issue a formal request for quotes during the Q4 2021 and notify the chosen suppliers in 2022.