Miilux produces submarine-grade steel in Turkiye, revolutionising national SSK projects

Miilux has produced submarine-grade steel for the first time in Turkiye, showing a piece of this metal cut into the shape of an SSK during last week's IDEF 2023 defence exhibition in Istanbul.

According to the company the HY-100 grade steel was produced at the Erdemir Steel Plant in Karadeniz Ereğlisi, and received a heat treatment that makes it suitable for submarine construction in the new Manisa plant. This is the first and only flat steel heat treatment factory of the company..

Millux made a limited production sample and delivered it for further testing to a customer. If the quality is found suitable, larger-scale production