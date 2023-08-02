To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Miilux produces submarine-grade steel in Turkiye, revolutionising national SSK projects

Miilux produces submarine-grade steel in Turkiye, revolutionising national SSK projects

2nd August 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Cem Devrim Yaylalı in Istanbul

RSS

Symbolically cut into the shape of a submarine, this steel could mean an end to reliance on imports for Turkish naval programmes. (Photo: Millux)

A Turkish plant has produced the country's first submarine-grade heat-treated steel, meaning that national submarine programmes will no longer be reliant on import for this raw material.

Miilux has produced submarine-grade steel for the first time in Turkiye, showing a piece of this metal cut into the shape of an SSK during last week's IDEF 2023 defence exhibition in Istanbul.

According to the company the HY-100 grade steel was produced at the Erdemir Steel Plant in Karadeniz Ereğlisi, and received a heat treatment that makes it suitable for submarine construction in the new Manisa plant. This is the first and only flat steel heat treatment factory of the company..

Millux made a limited production sample and delivered it for further testing to a customer. If the quality is found suitable, larger-scale production

Cem Devrim Yaylalı

Cem Devrim Yaylalı

