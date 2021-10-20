Lockheed Martin gains US Army missile defence contract modification

PAC-3 MSE launcher. (Photo: US Army)

Latest contract modification for Lockheed Martin covers components and test support for the IBCS, PAC-3 MSE and LTAMDS programmes.

Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has obtained a $79.9 million contract modification from the US Army to develop fire control components and flight test support for various aspects of US missile defence.

The modification covers the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC) air defence missile and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement integration with the Lower Tier Air Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS).

Work will take place in Texas for estimated completion by 31 December 2023.

IBCS is a C2 system designed to integrate current and future sensors. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the system also improves the ability of combatant commanders and air defenders to make critical decisions using real time data.

PAC-3 is a long-range air defence missile designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.

LTAMDS is designed to replace the radar used in the Patriot defence system. It is capable of providing 360-degree coverage.