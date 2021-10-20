Lockheed Martin gains US Army missile defence contract modification

IAI and KAI to jointly develop loitering munitions
This week, at ADEX 2021, IAI and KAI have signed an MoU for the development of a loitering munition
Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control has obtained a $79.9 million contract modification from the US Army to develop fire control components and flight test support for various aspects of US missile defence.
The modification covers the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS), Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC) air defence missile and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement integration with the Lower Tier Air Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS).
Work will take place in Texas for estimated completion by 31 December 2023.
IBCS is a C2 system designed to integrate current and future sensors. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the system also improves the ability of combatant commanders and air defenders to make critical decisions using real time data.
PAC-3 is a long-range air defence missile designed to counter tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and advanced aircraft.
LTAMDS is designed to replace the radar used in the Patriot defence system. It is capable of providing 360-degree coverage.
As reports emerge linking Turkey with an order of new F-16 aircraft from the US, experts have pointed out that a deal remains far from certain.
The Norwegian MoD released its proposed defence budget for 2022 on 12 October.
Pending acquisition of Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin is subject to review.
An extra $67 million in assistance for the Lebanese Army is the latest tranche of US funding, announced on the same day as an outbreak of sectarian violence in the capital Beirut.
UVision and MAG Aerospace will provide operational and training solutions for HERO Loitering Munitions.