To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Defence Notes

Leonardo hails H1 results and eyes continued benefits from FCAS

30th July 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Leonardo's AW101 helicopter. (Photo: Leonardo.)

Italian defence contractor Leonardo claimed a good first half of 2021, with military sales counteracting a decline in its civil aerostructures business hit by COVID-19.

Leonardo saw its pre-tax earnings rise by 37% year on year to €400 million ($475.9 million) in H1 2021, and the Italian aerospace and defence group confirmed its full-year guidance on 29 July.

The strong performance of its military and government work contributed to revenues of €6.3 billion, up 7.9% on H1 2020. On the same basis, order intake also rose by 9.5% to €6.7 billion.

Commenting on the results, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said: 'First half 2021 results are solid, and we are back on a sustainable growth path. Our commercial activity has been intensive ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users