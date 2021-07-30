Leonardo hails H1 results and eyes continued benefits from FCAS

Leonardo saw its pre-tax earnings rise by 37% year on year to €400 million ($475.9 million) in H1 2021, and the Italian aerospace and defence group confirmed its full-year guidance on 29 July.

The strong performance of its military and government work contributed to revenues of €6.3 billion, up 7.9% on H1 2020. On the same basis, order intake also rose by 9.5% to €6.7 billion.

Commenting on the results, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said: 'First half 2021 results are solid, and we are back on a sustainable growth path. Our commercial activity has been intensive ...