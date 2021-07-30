Leonardo hails H1 results and eyes continued benefits from FCAS

UK joins the space race
The UK has joined the growing group of nations that are dedicating more resources to the space domain with the launch of its Space Command.
Leonardo saw its pre-tax earnings rise by 37% year on year to €400 million ($475.9 million) in H1 2021, and the Italian aerospace and defence group confirmed its full-year guidance on 29 July.
The strong performance of its military and government work contributed to revenues of €6.3 billion, up 7.9% on H1 2020. On the same basis, order intake also rose by 9.5% to €6.7 billion.
Commenting on the results, Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said: 'First half 2021 results are solid, and we are back on a sustainable growth path. Our commercial activity has been intensive ...
The US government is not for changing course on Turkish sanctions but Ankara continues to show it is more than capable of bypassing them.
Sales and underlying profits fell for UK-based Babcock International in the 12 months ended 31 March, but it has already picked up new business in the first months of FY2022.
Northrop Grumman has released their Q2 financial results, including sales, profit and concerns for the future.
Elta Systems supports effort to replace legacy radars in Germany.