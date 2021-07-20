Polish Navy’s AW101 takes first flight

Boeing receives Australian order for Poseidon training suite
Boeing has received an order for the upgrade of Poseidon maintenance training device suites.
Leonardo celebrates as the Polish Navy’s first AW101 flies for the first time from the company’s site in Yeovil on 19 July 2021.
The flight demonstrated functional checks of the main airframe systems as well as the control system. Engine-handling checks were taken through to monitor the speed range of the aircraft.
There are more tests exploring the bespoke mission equipment fitted to the aircraft.
The AW101 will perform a range of missions for the Polish Naval Aviation Brigade including ASW and CSAR.
It will be equipped with the most modern mission systems, including autopilot with SAR modes, data transmission system, tactical navigation system and protection and defence systems both passive and active.
The AW101 features a tactical radio, reconnaissance radar, an observation head (FLIR), an S-mode transponder and a 12.7mm machine gun.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, Poland signed a deal to procure four AW101 helicopters with four options for CSAR and ASW missions in April 2019.
The helicopters are expected to replace the country’s Mi-14 ‘Haze’ ASW helicopters and SH-2G Super Seasprites in service with the Navy. The contract is valued at $430 million.
