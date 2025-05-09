To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Leonardo CEO urges “speed as important as money” as joint ventures progress picks up

9th May 2025 - 15:40 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

The Lynx KF41 can be configured for various roles including IFV, C2 and armoured reconnaissance. (Photo: Rheinmetall)

The company’s Q1 2025 results showed a 20% increase in new orders and a 15% increase in revenue across the business.

Leonardo’s Q1 2025 results showed a strong start to the year, with progress being made on two of its joint ventures, and a boost in 20% on new orders compared to March 2024.

The results, presented just over a month and a half after its full year financial results, demonstrated growth spread across all business divisions with the aerostructures seeing a boost, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani disclosed.

Of note were the increase in international export orders, which Cingolani said showed the company was “capturing real international opportunities”, with a 5% increase in orders from the rest of the world from 62%

