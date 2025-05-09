Leonardo CEO urges “speed as important as money” as joint ventures progress picks up

Leonardo’s Q1 2025 results showed a strong start to the year, with progress being made on two of its joint ventures, and a boost in 20% on new orders compared to March 2024.

The results, presented just over a month and a half after its full year financial results, demonstrated growth spread across all business divisions with the aerostructures seeing a boost, Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani disclosed.

Of note were the increase in international export orders, which Cingolani said showed the company was “capturing real international opportunities”, with a 5% increase in orders from the rest of the world from 62%