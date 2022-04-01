Leidos picks up two NATO ballistic missile defence contracts

The NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency announced on 31 March that Leidos has been awarded two contracts for work on NATO's Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) programme.

The four-year deals are worth a baseline total of €43 million ($47.7 million).

One contract, valued at €30 million ($33.28 million) with up to four extra optional years for another €30 million, comprises support to NATO in upgrading its BMD capabilities.

Under the other deal, Leidos will implement a testbed to validate new BMD capabilities for NATO. The contract is worth €13 million with up to four optional maintenance years for an additional €6 million.

The BMD programme started in 2010 and consists of multiple projects that, when combined, constitute an information-sharing capability that connects the entire NATO alliance across the air, space, land and sea domains.

In 2019, NCI delivered software under the BMD programme that enables member states to share information and work together.