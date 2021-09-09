To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Leidos joins MuDRaCE

9th September 2021 - 13:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The USMC currently uses equipment such as the AN/TPS-59 long-range radar system. (Photo: USMC/Lance Cpl John Hall)

USMC seeks multi-domain radar with improved interoperability and ease of integration with emerging technologies.

Following a competitive process, the USN has selected Leidos to help develop new interoperable radar systems under the Multi-Domain Radar for a Contested Environment (MuDRaCE) programme.

The company was awarded a contract worth up to $49.42 million by the Office of Naval Research on 3 September under a Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.

At the time, the DoD noted that the USMC currently uses centralised and high-power RF radar to detect and target adversaries. ‘These systems have limited mobility, are susceptible to detection and attack which represents a significant failure point,’ it added.

MuDRaCE aims to provide greater interoperability, ease of integration with emerging technologies and improved sensor fusion-based situational awareness while maintaining legacy capabilities, resulting in a robust survivable sensing network.

Leidos will fulfil a baseline three-year contract by 6 September 2024, although there are also seven 12-month option periods for MuDRaCE.

