Leidos joins MuDRaCE

DSEI 2021: British Army and Adarga partner on BattleLab hackathon
A British Army-backed hackathon will be hosted at the Defence BattleLab from 15-17 September, running in tandem with DSEI 2021 in London.
Following a competitive process, the USN has selected Leidos to help develop new interoperable radar systems under the Multi-Domain Radar for a Contested Environment (MuDRaCE) programme.
The company was awarded a contract worth up to $49.42 million by the Office of Naval Research on 3 September under a Long Range Broad Agency Announcement for Navy and Marine Corps Science and Technology.
At the time, the DoD noted that the USMC currently uses centralised and high-power RF radar to detect and target adversaries. ‘These systems have limited mobility, are susceptible to detection and attack which represents a significant failure point,’ it added.
MuDRaCE aims to provide greater interoperability, ease of integration with emerging technologies and improved sensor fusion-based situational awareness while maintaining legacy capabilities, resulting in a robust survivable sensing network.
Leidos will fulfil a baseline three-year contract by 6 September 2024, although there are also seven 12-month option periods for MuDRaCE.
China donates military equipment to South American countries in order to access new markets. Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Uruguay and Peru were the main recipients of small arms, optronics, communication systems, field hospitals, vehicles and speedboats.
Indra is providing its enhanced Lanza 3D radar for Spanish airspace surveillance.
The UK has a globally regarded network of defence and security companies — but industrial sovereignty is being eroded by a steady stream of bids from overseas.
After its first debut in 2019, DSEI 2021 will bring a Space Hub to highlight the UK investment in Space Defence.
Tove is the first in a family of RF data link systems for ISR, with potential for installation on UGVs and USVs as well as UAVs.