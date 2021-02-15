Digital Battlespace

USMC orders more radars

15th February 2021 - 15:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Eight additional G/ATOR systems are being acquired by the USMC on top of a full-rate production order for 30 in 2019.

The USMC is exercising three contract options to procure a total of eight more full-rate production AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems and one lot of spares from Northrop Grumman.

Work on the $236.94 million contract modification will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland for completion ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace