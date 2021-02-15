Digital Battlespace
USMC orders more radars
The USMC is exercising three contract options to procure a total of eight more full-rate production AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems and one lot of spares from Northrop Grumman.
Work on the $236.94 million contract modification will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland for completion ...
