USMC orders more radars

Eight additional G/ATOR systems are being acquired by the USMC on top of a full-rate production order for 30 in 2019.

The USMC is exercising three contract options to procure a total of eight more full-rate production AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar (G/ATOR) systems and one lot of spares from Northrop Grumman.

Work on the $236.94 million contract modification will be performed in Linthicum, Maryland for completion ...