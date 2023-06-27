Fast, French and furious: DGA tests hypersonic glide vehicle

The test sees France enter into a small club of hypersonic glide vehicle testers, having launched the system from Biscarosse in the Southwest of France.

In a statement, the DGA said: ‘This first demonstrator contained many on-board technological innovations. Its flight test, on a very demanding long-range trajectory, was an unprecedented technical challenge that paves the way for the future of our national hypervelocity roadmap.’

Paris is now working on analysing data recovered from the test ahead of further experimental flights.

Militaries across the world are seeking hypersonic weapons for their combination of speed and manoeuvrability.

Hypersonic glide vehicles pose