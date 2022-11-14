Japan alters plans for Aegis missile defence yet again

With North Korea having launched more than 50 ballistic missiles this year already, Japan’s MoD will build two Aegis destroyers fitted with SPY-7(V)1 instead of its previous selection of Aegis Ashore.

According to earlier plans, the new Aegis destroyers were to have a 20,000t standard displacement, and be 210m long and 40m wide to fulfil various requirements.

The maximum speed of these ‘bloated’ Aegis destroyers would have been 18kt. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) would not incorporate the vessels into its regular fleet, but rather place them on alert duty around Japan.

However, in a sudden change,