Isotropic Systems increases satellite connectivity

As part of the Isotropic Systems multi-link antenna trials, the U.S. Army demonstrated a simultaneous connection in operational conditions. (Photo: Isotropic Systems)

Isotropic Systems and SES Government Solutions have completed the testing of new antenna trials, which will increase US and NATO forces’ connectivity.

Isotropic Systems, with SES Government Solutions, has completed advanced multi-orbit antenna trials, which will enable a new age of resilience for worldwide government communications increasingly reliant on satellite connectivity.

During the milestone multi-orbit trials, separate satellites in different orbits (GEO + MEO) were simultaneously linked with a single Isotropic Systems multi-link antenna.

These trials will enable US and NATO forces for the first time to access every bit of satellite capacity across military and commercial satellites from a single antenna.

UAVs will be able to connect to the optimal satellites for a variety of surveillance and armed missions.

Military pilots can link to optimal satellites for ground communications, while aircraft crew can connect to entirely separate satellites at the same time to access superfast broadband.

A broad range of ships and vessels at sea will be able to communicate and connect with troops in the air and on the ground for a seamless mission campaign.

It will protect US and NATO forces from SATCOM denial as forces on the ground will have access to multiple satellites simultaneously.

Testing began in early 2021 and the launch of the optical multi-beam antenna is expected in 2022.